Aduana Stars marksman joins Tunisian giants Club Africain


Derrick Sasraku has joined Tunisian giants Club Africain from Aduana Stars

Aduana stars striker Derrick sasraku completed his move from Aduana Stars to the Tunisian giant yesterday after passing his medicals with Club Africain.

The 24 years old player signed a three (3) years renewable contracts  with the former champions of Africa.

Derrick has expressed his delight in joining Club Africain. 

"I am very happy in signing my first professional contract outside ghana,am very happy to be here," Sasraku expressed his joy.

he is expected to play a key role this season with his new club.

Derrick became a hot cake with most clubs seeking his signature including slovakian power house Zelina.

Derrick thanked Aduana stars faithful for the memorable spell he had with the Dormaa based side.

"Am leaving a great club to join another big club,"

"It is an  honour for me to wear the yellow and green colours of Aduana stars.Thanks to nana Dormaahene,the coaches i have worked with ,management team,my colleagues players ,the vociferous ogya supporters who supported me. I am very grateful".

Aduana Stars have wished Derrick Sasraku, the best of luck as he continues his career elsewhere.

"Aduana stars would like to express our gratitude to player Derrick sasraku for his services to the club.we enjoyed working together and wish you all the best," the club said

Derrick will wear the iconic number 9 jessey for his new club.

