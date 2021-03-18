The player who ran over a police officer and killed him was granted the bail on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The Ghana Premier League centre-back was remanded for two weeks by his Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako after the incident which resulted in the death of the police constable on March 1, 2021.

The footballer was arrested and has been charged on about six counts including – careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko

According to initial investigations by the prosecution, the police officer, Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko of Wamfie Police Station, reportedly died on the spot and his body has since been deposited at the Dormaa Presby Hospital.

According to the police statement, Constable Maatey was on snap check duty with a certain Sgt. Ibrahim Karim and sought permission to go to town to buy mosquito repellant.

But after being gone for several hours, colleague officers tried to reach him to no avail.

According to the statement, the police were alerted to a lifeless body suspected to be an accident victim on the Asuotiano-Asuhyiae road around 7am on Tuesday, March 2.

When police officers got to the scene, they discovered that the body was that of Constable Maatey and investigations immediately commenced, leading to the arrest of the Aduana Stars center back.