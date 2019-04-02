The playing body of the Dormaa based side have not been paid since December 2018, but they have been settled two months’ salary arrears.

READ MORE: I know my team for AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah

The salary arrears are for the month of December and January.

Evans Kwaku Oppong, the Public Relations Officer of the club, disclosed this at a press conference following the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League champions’ training session on Monday.

He explained that the outstanding salaries were not paid because of his team’s participation in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition as it has been widely publicized.

“The payment has been necessitated or motivated by our game against Kotoko in the NC competition as the perception of some is,” he told Graphic Sports.

Aduana Stars lost 1-0 against Asante Kotoko in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition over the weekend, despite putting up a convincing performance against the Kumasi lads who had proved their worth by reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa lads will come up against Eleven Wonders on matchday 2 in the NC Special Competition on Wednesday as they look forward to winning their first game.