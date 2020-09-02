Zakaria Alhassan signed a three-year deal with Aduana Stars after completing his mandatory medical with the side, according to Kickgh.com.

The ‘Ogya Boys’ sealed the deal with Alhassan after the Ghana Football Association opened the transfer window recently.

READ MORE: Breaking News: Kurt Okraku remains GFA President as CAS dismisses Osei Palmer’s case

Alhassan, 19 has been on the radar of the two times champions of Ghana, following a successful campaign with the Immigration team.

He is expected to play a key role in coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side as they prepare for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars finished the 2019/2020 season which was cancelled after the round as league leaders after Medeama SC suffered points deduction.

Paa Kwesi Fabin who is yet to play a competitive game with the Dormaa lad has already completed the signing of five players and he is looking forward to strengthening every department of his team ahead of the new season.