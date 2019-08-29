According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Dormaa based club Albert Yahaya Commey, his outfit can’t continue playing the full salaries of the playing body, so it has been trimmed down to 50%.

“We can’t continue to pay the players their full salaries because we are currently cash-trap," he said in an interview with Nhyira FM.

Most of our sponsors have withdrawn and moreover, we are not getting monies from TV coverage of the Ghana Premier League, because the league is not in session and we don’t know when it would resume.

“Betway, for instance, has communicated to us that it won’t pay any more money to us as sponsors until the league resumes.

“This means we can’t also continue to pay the players the agreed amount of salaries so we have reduced it by half.

The Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup have been on recess since the Number 12 documentary which exposed several rots in Ghana football.

The Normalisation Committee however, organised a stop-gap competition dubbed the Special Competition tier 1 and 2 this year.

The competitions ended in June and it seems there is no clear-cut plan regarding the way forward of domestic football in Ghana.

An extraordinary congress has been scheduled for Thursday 5th September in Accra, where the football fraternity will gather to think about the future of football in the country.