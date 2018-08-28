Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash


CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash

The Dormaa lads are going through frustrating moment following food poison ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup tie on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash play Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash

Aduana Stars have been hit by food poison in Morocco as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Raja Casablanca.

The reports indicate Aduana Stars sent along jollof and Kenkey with Shito to Morooco, but it is understood the food got contaminated and some of the players have been infected with diarrhea after eating them- they have been vomiting and in addition stomach upset.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

The woes of Aduana Stars have been deepened since they travelled to Morocco with just 12 outfield players and two goalkeepers and some are even believed to be carrying injuries.

The game is just for mere academic exercise, since the Ghanaian champions have already been eliminated from the competition- it was confirmed after they suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to Asec Mimosas two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

Raja Casablanca will need a win to cement their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Mourinho’s third-season curse about to strike again? Opinion Mourinho’s third-season curse about to strike again?
Kotoko vs Hearts: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria mixture as reward Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria mixture as reward
Football: Marseille complete signing of Dutch midfielder Strootman Football Marseille complete signing of Dutch midfielder Strootman
Football: Gundogan fears being booed again by Germany fans Football Gundogan fears being booed again by Germany fans
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season
Football: Vardy, Cahill retire from England duty Football Vardy, Cahill retire from England duty

Recommended Videos

Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season
Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
3 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
4 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
5 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
7 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group?bullet
8 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court
Number 12 Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court
Mariano Diaz in action for Lyon in a pre-season friendly in July
Football Real Madrid set to buy back striker Mariano from Lyon
Serena Williams in the 'cat suit' that sparked the Roland Garros dress code row
Football Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director
Jose Mourinho is under mounting pressure at Manchester United
Football Should Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho?