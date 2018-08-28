Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash

news

Aduana Stars have been hit by food poison in Morocco as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Raja Casablanca.

The reports indicate Aduana Stars sent along jollof and Kenkey with Shito to Morooco, but it is understood the food got contaminated and some of the players have been infected with diarrhea after eating them- they have been vomiting and in addition stomach upset.

The woes of Aduana Stars have been deepened since they travelled to Morocco with just 12 outfield players and two goalkeepers and some are even believed to be carrying injuries.

The game is just for mere academic exercise, since the Ghanaian champions have already been eliminated from the competition- it was confirmed after they suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to Asec Mimosas two weeks ago.

Raja Casablanca will need a win to cement their place in the quarter finals of the competition.