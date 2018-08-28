Aduana Stars take on Raja Casablanca for pride

news

Aduana Stars will take on Raja Casablanca on Wednesday in their final group A game of the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

Aduana Stars have already been booted out of the competition, so the game is just for mere academic exercise.

However, Raja Casablanca who are on eight (8) points will require a win to cement their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

Asec Mimosas are on six (6) points, so they will aim at a win against Vita of DR Congo, while, they look forward to seeing Raja Casablanca fall against Aduana Stars.

Aduana Star have been hit by food poison as they prepare for the tie and some of the players who eat local delicacies- jollof and kenkey are already vomiting and have stomach upset.

Aduana Stars jetted off to Morocco for the tie with 12 outfield players and two goalkeepers.