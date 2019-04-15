The Black Stars have been drawn in a tricky group, together with Benin, Guinea Bissau and holders Cameroon.

Speaking after last Friday’s draw, Appiah said his charges are prepared for any opposition that comes their way.

According to him, the team has enough quality to cause a surprise, although he believes Ghana will grace the tournament as underdogs.

"The most important thing is to prepare your mind for anything that comes your way,” the 58-year-old said.

“I personally think that at the moment Ghana look like underdogs but I have confidence in the players and believe that they will surprise many.”

The Black Stars have not won the AFCON since 1982, when they defeated Libya to lift the trophy.

Since then, Ghana has been to three finals – in 1992, 2010 and 2015 – but lost out on all occasions.