The Embassy said this “comprehensive package” is aimed at ensuring that travel is made easy for Ghanaians who want to witness the tournament.

Egypt were announced as hosts of this year’s AFCON, after Cameroon were stripped off the hosting rights.

The continental showpiece, which has been expanded to 24 teams, is scheduled for June 21 to July 19.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Emad Magdy Hanna, said they want many Ghanaian football fans to get the opportunity to travel and support the Black Stars during the tournament.

He made the statement when the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah paid him a visit at his residency.

The Ambassador said the Egypt Embassy is ready to support the Sports Ministry to develop and promote sports and further enhance other socio-economic activities between the two countries.

The Embassy is expected to collaborate with Egypt Air to support Ghanaian fans with ticketing, internal flights and accommodation ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars are aiming for a first AFCON trophy in 37 years, having last won the tournament in 1982.