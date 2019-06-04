Despite making his national team debut in 2008, the centre-back had to wait till 2012 to finally break into the first team.

Since then, Boye has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian players and is currently one of the senior players that Coach Kwesi Appiah will be counting on in Egypt.

The 32-year-old will approach the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with confidence, having helped French side Metz gain promotion to the Ligue 1 in the just ended season.

Boye has been a journeyman since departing Ghana for Europe, and as we edge closer to the AFCON, Pulse Sports chronicles his career path.

In recent years, the Black Stars have lacked commanding defenders but John Boye’s style has been very endearing. Despite not boasting the fight and vigor of legends like Samuel Kuffour and John Mensah, Boye is still a unique talent and has goals in his game.

In over 60 international games, the defender has scored six times, including one which helped Ghana get past the 2015 AFCON group stages.

The Metz rearguard is regarded by many as a late blossomer, but those who monitored his progress as a teenager would know that he has always been destined for greatness.

Boye began his football career with the Hearts of Lions academy in Ghana. He joined the club’s youth team in 2005 when he was just 18, and soon broke into the first team.

After just a year playing in the Ghana Premier League, the defender impressed scouts from Ligue 1 side Rennes who signed him on loan. But after impressing in France, the hierarchy of Rennes had no option than to make the move permanent and even went on to promote him to their senior team.

Boye played for the French side from 2011 to 2014, making 74 appearances in all competitions and contributing three goals in the process. His strong performances in that period earned him a place in Ghana’s 2012 AFCON squad, where the country finished fourth.

The defender again played a key role as the Black Stars qualified for a third successive World Cup in 2014, making all three appearances as Ghana exited at the group stages.

The centre-back went on to play for Turkish lower-tier side Kayseri Erciyesspor for a season, before joining Sivasspor in the Superlig for the for the next three years.

While his move to Metz in the summer of 2018 was deemed as retrogression, the Ghanaian has since been a mainstay in the team, helping them regain promotion to the Ligue 1. In fact, Boye was the one who scored the winning goal in a 2-1 away win over Red Star – the game ultimately confirmed Metz’s return to the French topflight.

As the Black Stars go to Egypt to take on the rest of Africa, there is no doubt that Boye will be crucial to the team’s target.

He may not be a John Mensah or Sammy Kuffour, but Boye has been one of the most reliable players for the Black Stars in recent years, and his rise is no fluke.