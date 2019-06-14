The young goalkeeper has rarely been afforded an opportunity at the national team level since making his debut a year ago. Ati has been capped just once – during a 2-2 international friendly draw with Iceland last July.

Since then, he has often been the third-choice goalie for the Black Stars, serving as an understudy to no.1 Richard Ofori.

Ati is also a product of the Red Bull Ghana Academy, now known as the West African Football Academy (WAFA).

The 22-year-old first made a move to Europe in January 2015, joining Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering. After two years at the club, the goalkeeper was signed by top-tier side Red Bull Salzburg.

Although the Ghanaian never got to make a senior appearance for the Austrian giants, he constantly played in their youth team.

READ MORE: AFCON 2019: Profile of Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom

Frustrated by a lack of playing time at senior level, Ati opted to join French side Sochaux FC in the summer of 2017. He has since improved his game time at the Ligue 2 side.

The former WAFA goalie made 11 appearances in all competitions for Sochaux last season, keeping three clean sheets.

Ati may not command a starting position in Egypt, but he is definitely a capable deputy for the Black Stars.

He remains a bright prospect, and the tournament should prepare him for a much bigger role in subsequent AFCONs.