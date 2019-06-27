Ghana made a disappointing start to the AFCON after being held to a 2-2 draw by Benin.

A goal each from the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – was not enough as Benin cancelled out the score line following a double from striker Mikael Pote.

Kwesi Appiah’s charges failed to impress in a game which also saw defender John Boye sent off for after receiving two yellow cards.

However, Kuffour, who is the Vice-President of Ghana’s Normalisation Committee, believes the Black Stars have what it takes to beat Cameroon.

“Look, these things happen. We were very confident going into the game with the greatest respect to Benin. The red card clearly had an influence on the outcome of the game even though we still played well with ten players. I have no doubt in my mind that we have the confidence to go very far in the competition starting from the game against Cameroon,” the ex-Ghana defender told Robert Marawa.

“Cameroon are a very good side. They have the history and the experience. Do not forget that they are also defending champions and would want to go very far in the competition but I am sure we can beat them on Saturday.”

The Black Stars will face the Indomitable Lions on Saturday, in a game which could decide Ghana’s fate in the tournament.