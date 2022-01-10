AFCON 2021: Akufo-Addo tasks Black Stars to end 40-year trophy drought

“Like with every edition of AFCON the Ghanaian people expect nothing short of ultimate glory from the stars.”

“The pressure to succeed is understandably high because of our status of four-time winners, and also because it has been 40 long years since we last lifted the trophy.”

”The target for you, naturally, is to bring the cup home. We have to go a step further than the second places recorded in 1992, 2010 and 2015, and bring the 40-year drought to an end,” the President said.

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin their AFCON campaign on Monday, January 10, against Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The opening Group C encounter between Ghana and Morocco will kick off at 4:00 pm local time.

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is chasing its fifth title in four decades while Morocco looks forward to ending their 46-year wait for a trophy.

Captain of Ghana’s team, Andre Ayew is optimistic his side are ready to deliver the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

“AFCON is a very tough competition. We are seen as underdogs in this competition and it is okay to go with determination and hunger to prove a point,” Andre Ayew said.

“We will die on the pitch, we will die to the end and make sure every player who wears the jersey will sweat with his last energy to get the desired results. We will fight with our last blood to deliver the AFCON title for Ghanaians,” he added.

Statistically, Ghana and Morocco have met three times previously at the AFCON, all in the group stages.