‘Sweat for the nation and sweat for your families’ – Anthony Baffoe addresses Black Stars

The Black Stars will face Gabon in a make or break encounter in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday.

Both teams are currently on different trajectories, with the Black Stars losing their opening group game against Morocco while Gabon also defeated Comoros.

This means Milovan Rajevac’s side must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

Addressing the Black Stars after their last training session ahead of the game against Gabon, Baffoe delivered a rallying message.

He urged the team to show hunger, adding that they must ensure they put themselves on the line for the country and their families.

“You must show hunger; hunger to win,” a passionate Baffoe said, with the players responding with claps.

“You have been in the team for long. You can’t allow yourself to have a bad day. It is not possible to have a bad day. Sweat for the nation, sweat for the flag, sweat for your families…”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Rajevac has revealed that captain Andre Ayew is still in stitches but is currently “okay”.