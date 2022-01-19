‘You can’t win games with this kind of attitude’ – Asamoah Gyan blasts Black Stars

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

Speaking on SuperSport TV, Gyan criticised the attitude of the players, insisting they only started playing well when captain Andre Ayew was sent off.

“I’m devastated. I’m shocked. You can’t win a game with this kind of attitude. I saw the real Ghana when we went down to ten men,” the 36-year-old said.

“We didn’t have a sense of urgency throughout the tournament. Why do you only push when you have ten men instead of 11 men? We didn’t play with determination. We didn’t play with any ambition. We’ve lost, we’re going home.”

“Everyone in Ghana will be disappointed. We didn’t create many chances and we’re going home. I’m very disappointed we’re going home. We didn’t see the Ghana we know today.”