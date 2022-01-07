The 36-year-old played in every AFCON from 2008 to 2019, but will be missing the tournament for the first time in over a decade after being left out of Ghana’s squad.
Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana captain joins SuperSport TV as pundit for AFCON 2021
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will be working as a football pundit for SuperSport TV during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Black Stars are paired in Group C alongside Gabon, Comoros and Morocco, and will be playing their opening game on Monday against the latter.
While Gyan will not feature at the tournament in Cameroon, the striker took to Twitter to announce that he will be working as a pundit for SuperSport TV during the tournament.
“Excited to be joining @SuperSportTV as a Pundit for their coverage of #AFCON2021,” he tweeted.
“This has been in the works for sometime and I am excited about the challenge. Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa's biggest football gathering together with other legends.”
Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the AFCON draw last August.
He is the Black Stars’ second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times across seven AFCON competitions.
The former Sunderland forward is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player for the national team.
Meanwhile, the 2021 AFCON will officially kickstart on Sunday, with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso.
