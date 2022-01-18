The Mallorca player sustained the injury in Ghana’s last game against Gabon and was substituted in the 65th minute.
AFCON 2021: Baba Iddrisu ruled out of Ghana’s decider against Comoros
Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu is set to miss Ghana’s crucial Group C tie against Comoros today due to an in injury.
In an interview, the Black Stars Team Doctor, Adam Baba said the player suffered a hamstring injury.
"The scan results revealed Oedema in his hamstring and so at the moment he can’t play against Comoros on Tuesday’’.
Baba Iddrisu made his Ghana debut on Sunday, November 13, 2019 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.
The Black Stars need to win against Comoros to stand a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 at the AFCON.
