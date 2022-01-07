AFCON 2021: ‘Black Stars have to win the trophy, we have a strong team’ – Christian Atsu

The AFCON is just two days away, with the opening game of the tournament set to be played on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The Black Stars will kickstart their campaign a day later when they take on Morocco in Group C, with the other matches against Gabon and Comoros to follow.

Atsu, who has played in several AFCONs and was part of the Ghana side that reached the final in 2015, believes the team has what it takes to go all the way.

“We have a very good team, we have to support the team, and we have to expect a lot from them,” he told 3news.com.

“I heard someone saying we shouldn’t expect a lot from these players but what are they going to do in the tournament? They have to go and win.”

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the nation last winning the AFCON in 1982.

The Black Stars have come close in recent years but agonizingly lost in the final of the tournament in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

“We have a very strong team; people don’t realise it,” Atsu continued. “We have young players but some people are complaining about their lack of experience.

“I am surprised people are still complaining about young players because for me, it doesn’t matter whether you are young or old it is all about what you can do on the pitch.