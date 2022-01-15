RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2021: Black Stars player Benjamin Tetteh gets three match ban

Authors:

Evans Effah

CAF's Disciplinary Board has suspended Black Stars player Benjamin Tetteh for an additional game. He has therefore been banned for three games.

The Ghana player will serve a three match ban after being sent off in the post match scuffle in the game against Gabon on Friday, January 14.

The striker was shown a retrospective red card by Algerian official Lahlou Benbraham for swinging a punch at a Gabon player.

There was visible frustration on the Ghana bench last Friday after Gabon’s Jim Allevinah scored an equaliser in the 88th minute.

The decision by CAF’s disciplinary board means tetteh will miss Ghana's third group game vs Comoros, Round of 16 and Quarter Final if the Black Stars reach that stage.

