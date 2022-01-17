AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

According to CAF’s Disciplinary Board, Gabon violated the continental football governing body’s regulations and directives after changing their hotel without permission.

A statement from CAF said: “The CAF Disciplinary Board found Gabon guilty and imposed a fine of USD 20 000 for non-compliance with CAF’s directives.”

The Panthers are all but through to the last 16 of the AFCON, having gone unbeaten in their opening two matches in Group C.

Patrice Neveu’s side defeated Comoros 1-0 before impressively holding Ghana to a draw in their next group game.

Currently sitting second behind Morocco, Gabon’s four points could be enough to see them qualify for the knockout stage, irrespective of their result against the Atlas Lions.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were involved in a brawl in the aftermath of their last game against the Black Stars last Friday.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana in the first half but a late strike from Jim Allevinah saw Gabon snatch a draw.

Allevinah’s goal was, however, contested by the Ghanaian team, who felt the Panthers did not conform to fairplay demands after refusing to return the ball to the Black Stars when they (Ghana) kicked it out of play following an injury to Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.