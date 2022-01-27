RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He’s the new John Mensah’ – Fans react to Eric Bailly’s penalty miss against Egypt

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Eric Bailly had a night to forget after missing a penalty which caused the Ivory Coast’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

‘He’s the new John Mensah’ – Fans react to Eric Bailly’s penalty miss against Egypt
‘He’s the new John Mensah’ – Fans react to Eric Bailly’s penalty miss against Egypt

The Elephants faced old rivals Egypt in the round of 16 on Wednesday but neither side could find the winner in regulation and extra time.

Recommended articles

In the ensuing penalty shootout, the North African side triumphed 5-4 after scoring each of their penalties.

Bailly, though, was the villain as his penalty miss allowed Mohamed Salah to score and send Egypt into the quarter-finals.

The Manchester United defender’s poor kick has since been widely compared to John Mensah’s penalty during the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay.

See some of the best tweets below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo