The Elephants faced old rivals Egypt in the round of 16 on Wednesday but neither side could find the winner in regulation and extra time.
‘He’s the new John Mensah’ – Fans react to Eric Bailly’s penalty miss against Egypt
Eric Bailly had a night to forget after missing a penalty which caused the Ivory Coast’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
In the ensuing penalty shootout, the North African side triumphed 5-4 after scoring each of their penalties.
Bailly, though, was the villain as his penalty miss allowed Mohamed Salah to score and send Egypt into the quarter-finals.
The Manchester United defender’s poor kick has since been widely compared to John Mensah’s penalty during the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay.
