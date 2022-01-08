AFCON 2021: Ghana chases glory in a time where an entire nation struggles for joy

For all the silly snobbery shown towards the biggest competition on the African continent by the European media, here we are, ever poised to drink in what many pleasures African football has to offer. And so within these few weeks of colourful football festival, 24 countries will battle it out for glory.

But what does all this really mean to Ghana? How do we genuinely feel about this forthcoming 2021 AFCON in these straitened times? For a start, the accumulation of intense pain and defeat in previous AFCON tournaments over last four decades, have drastically toned down our expectations.

We used to have untamable expectations, but now we don't. We used to have indomitable spirits, but now we don't. We used to truly believe nothing was beyond the reach of the Black Stars when it came to African football. But now we don't.

Consider that, in the first thirteen editions of AFCON - from 1957 to 1982 - the Black Stars emerged champions on four different ocassions. These were the times where all the four corners of the country overflowed with milk and honey. The times where Ghana was actually Gold Coast in spirit. The times where even trees bore golden fruits. The good times where an upbeat nation drew immeasurable inspiration from no one else but the visionary Kwame Nkrumah.

And yet, to the younger generation of the modern era, who has never seen the Black Stars hoist that golden continental trophy into air, nor seen them chalk up any sort of success elsewhere, "champions" and "victory" seem like unfamiliar vocabularies. Thus, in the 40 years that have followed Ghana's last continental triumph, 19 AFCON editions on, the nation has gradually grown a bit distant and disconnected from the Black Stars.

Fleetingly, during these years of great famine, there was that memorable 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa during which passion for the Black Stars rekindled. Only for that unspeakable money controversy of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil to pierce a sword through many Ghanaian hearts.

So, we have reached a point where an entire nation struggles to believe in the Black Stars. Struggles to summon any sort of expectation for the Black Stars.

And in the jaws of a deadly pandemic, as the foreign exchange worsens, as the economy retreats and goes into hiding, as GHS3 sugar bread shrinks to the size of a sachet water (which by the way cost a fortune these days), it is possible to glimpse why the average Ghanaian thinks any sort of investment in the Black Stars is just a futile venture. It is possible also to see why there's always fierce public uproar whenever colossal sums are poured into the team.

In the meantime, the heated debate on the 1.75% e-levy charge on all electronic transactions rages on. What's more, the proposed anti-LGBTQI+ bill remains a serious bone of contention. Back in the day, football would have offered the ordinary citizen the much-needed respite. But these days, all it has offered has been exquisite pain and sorrow. The sort felt to the human core.

And so as 2021 AFCON approaches, the trotro driver completing a trip to Madina will tune in to his favourite radio station and monitor the Ghana game out of curiosity rather than pure passion. The random University student who has had blood covenant with betway will closely surf the internet for scores update. Men, women and children alike will congregate in living rooms and pretend for these 90 minutes the Black Stars can go all the way.

Look, the home truth is Ghana isn't among the favourites to win this tournament. Even so, football has forever been a sport that has always had room for surprises and unpredictability. Maybe by an odd twist of fate, the stars will align and Ghana will win its first AFCON after four excruciating decades.

Maybe after so many years of hope and then despair, we will finally put the ghosts of the past behind us. Maybe it's still possible that through the Black Stars, an this entire nation will be made whole again and rediscover its lost joy. Maybe ... just maybe. May the tournament begin!

By Bright Antwi