The draw for the continental showpiece took place in Yaounde this evening, Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C
Ghana has been paired in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.
The 24 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on August’s FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.
Ghana was placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw alongside the likes of Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.
Pot 1 also had hosts Cameroon, defending champions Algeria, 2019 finalists Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco.
The Black Stars avoided the group of death but will have to navigate their way past Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.
Meanwhile, Group A has hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde, while Group B contained Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.
Defending champions Algeria, though, find themselves in Group E with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.
See the full draw below:
Group A
Cameroon
Burkina Faso
Ethiopia
Cape Verde
Group B
Senegal
Zimbabwe
Guinea
Malawi
Group C
Morocco
Ghana
Comoros
Gabon
Group D
Nigeria
Egypt
Sudan
Guinea-Bissau
Group E
Algeria
Sierra Leon
Equatorial Guinea
Cote d’Ivoire
Group F
Tunisia
Mali
Mauritania
Gambia
