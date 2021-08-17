AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

The 24 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on August’s FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Ghana was placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw alongside the likes of Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Pot 1 also had hosts Cameroon, defending champions Algeria, 2019 finalists Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco.

The Black Stars avoided the group of death but will have to navigate their way past Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Meanwhile, Group A has hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde, while Group B contained Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.

Defending champions Algeria, though, find themselves in Group E with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.

See the full draw below:

Group A

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Ethiopia

Cape Verde

Group B

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Guinea

Malawi

Group C

Morocco

Ghana

Comoros

Gabon

Group D

Nigeria

Egypt

Sudan

Guinea-Bissau

Group E

Algeria

Sierra Leon

Equatorial Guinea

Cote d’Ivoire

Group F

Tunisia

Mali

Mauritania