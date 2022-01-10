The Serbian has stuck with quite a number of the players who featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year.
Ayew brothers, Kamaldeen start as Ghana names strong starting XI to face Morocco
Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named a strong starting line-up to face Morocco in the opening game of Group C in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott is preferred in post, with Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Baba Rahman forming the back four.
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will play alongside Baba Iddrisu in the middle of the park, while captain Andre Ayew will play in the no.10 role.
The Al Sadd star is flanked by Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Joseph Paintsil occupying the striking role.
See Ghana’s starting line-up against Morocco below:
Joojo Wollacot
Andy Yiadom
Daniel Amartey
Alexander Djiku
Baba Rahman
Thomas Partey
Baba Iddrisu
Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew
Kamaldeen Sulemama
Joseph Paintsil
