Ayew brothers, Kamaldeen start as Ghana names strong starting XI to face Morocco

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named a strong starting line-up to face Morocco in the opening game of Group C in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Serbian has stuck with quite a number of the players who featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year.

Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott is preferred in post, with Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Baba Rahman forming the back four.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will play alongside Baba Iddrisu in the middle of the park, while captain Andre Ayew will play in the no.10 role.

The Al Sadd star is flanked by Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Joseph Paintsil occupying the striking role.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Morocco below:

Joojo Wollacot

Andy Yiadom

Daniel Amartey

Alexander Djiku

Baba Rahman

Thomas Partey

Baba Iddrisu

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew

Kamaldeen Sulemama

Joseph Paintsil

