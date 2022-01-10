RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Awful coaching, terrible performance’ – Ghanaians blast Black Stars after Morocco loss

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have hit out at the Black Stars following the team’s defeat to Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Milovan Rajevac’s side started Group C with defeat after being consigned to a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Atlas Lions.

A second-half strike from Sofiane Boufal was enough to secure all three points for the North Africans.

The passive performance of the Black Stars clearly did not enthuse many Ghanaians, who have since taken to social media to slam the team.

See some of the best reactions below:

Emmanuel Ayamga

