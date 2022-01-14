RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Start the calculations!’ – Fans react to Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Gabon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have had their say on the Black Stars’ disappointing 1-1 draw against Gabon today.

Milovan Rajevac’s side was aiming to return to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their opening game at AFCON 2021.

However, their efforts were thwarted by Gabon, who came from behind to record an important draw against the Ghanaians.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring for the Black Stars with a stunning long-range shot in the first half but substitute Jim Allevinah snatched a late equaliser for the Panthers.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

