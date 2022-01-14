Milovan Rajevac’s side was aiming to return to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their opening game at AFCON 2021.
‘Start the calculations!’ – Fans react to Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Gabon
Ghanaians on social media have had their say on the Black Stars’ disappointing 1-1 draw against Gabon today.
However, their efforts were thwarted by Gabon, who came from behind to record an important draw against the Ghanaians.
Andre Ayew opened the scoring for the Black Stars with a stunning long-range shot in the first half but substitute Jim Allevinah snatched a late equaliser for the Panthers.
Here are some reactions from Ghanaians:
