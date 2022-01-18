RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Use their winning bonus to pay NABCO trainees’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars’ AFCON elimination

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have hit out at the Black Stars following the team’s elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Milovan Rajevac’s side suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday evening, which sealed their elimination.

The defeat condemns the Black Stars to an exit in the group stages of the AFCON for the first time since 2006.

A double from Ahmed Mongi and another from El Fardou Ben Nabouhane ensured the Comorians sealed a famous victory, with strikes from Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Alexander Djiku only serving as consolation for Ghana.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on the result:

Emmanuel Ayamga

