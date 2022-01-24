‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

A long-range strike shot Youssef Msakni early in the second half was enough to condemn Nigeria to defeat.

Augustine Eguavoen’s side were tipped as the favourites to win the tournament after winning all three of their group games.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0, thrashed Sudan 3-1 and beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to finish top of Group D.

However, they were brought back to earth when they faced Tunisia, with a Carthage Eagles advancing to the quarter-finals.

Some Nigeria trolled Ghana when the Black Stars exited the AFCON at the group stages and Ghanaians have now returned the favour.