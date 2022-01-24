RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have taken the banter to another level following Nigeria’s elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit
‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

The Super Eagles bowed out of the competition following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday evening.

Recommended articles

A long-range strike shot Youssef Msakni early in the second half was enough to condemn Nigeria to defeat.

Augustine Eguavoen’s side were tipped as the favourites to win the tournament after winning all three of their group games.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0, thrashed Sudan 3-1 and beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to finish top of Group D.

However, they were brought back to earth when they faced Tunisia, with a Carthage Eagles advancing to the quarter-finals.

Some Nigeria trolled Ghana when the Black Stars exited the AFCON at the group stages and Ghanaians have now returned the favour.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo