AFCON 2021: Ghana’s probable starting line-up against Gabon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana will face Gabon in their second group game of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) later this evening.

The Black Stars are aiming for their first win in the tournament following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday.

Milovan Rajevac’s side didn’t come to the party against the Atlas Lions and were largely outplayed in that encounter.

However, the team will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co.

The Arsenal striker tested positive for Coronavirus and, therefore, missed Gabon’s opening group game against Comoros.

However, he has now recovered from COVID-19 and is expected to be in the starting line-up against the Black Stars.

Ghana has very minimal injury issues, aside from Mohammed Kudus, who is yet to join the team due to his injury situation.

Captain Andre Ayew was also left in stitches following a head injury against Morocco but has been declared fit to face Gabon.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso remains a huge doubt for the game against the Panthers, as he is currently recovering from an injury.

Here’s how the Black Stares are likely to line up against Gabon on Friday:

Joojo Wollacot

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Baba Iddrisu

Daniel Kofi Kyere

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

