AFCON 2021: Ghana’s probable starting XI against Comoros

They will, therefore, need to beat Comoros to stand a chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams – if other results go their way.

Milovan Rajevac is expected to make just a few changes to the side that played against Gabon last Friday.

The injury of Baba Iddrisu means the Serbian coach would have do some reshuffling in the middle of the park.

In Iddrisu’s stead, Edmund Addo looks to be the likely option to partner Thomas Partey, while Joseph Paintsil is also likely to return to the starting line-up.

Here’s how the Black Stars could line up against Comoros:

Joojo Wollacot

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Edmund Addo

Joseph Paintsil

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Andre Ayew