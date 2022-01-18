The Black Stars are currently winless in their opening two Group C matches, having lost to Morocco and drawn against Gabon.
AFCON 2021: Ghana’s probable starting XI against Comoros
Ghana will look to seal a place in the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they take on Comoros later today.
They will, therefore, need to beat Comoros to stand a chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams – if other results go their way.
Milovan Rajevac is expected to make just a few changes to the side that played against Gabon last Friday.
The injury of Baba Iddrisu means the Serbian coach would have do some reshuffling in the middle of the park.
In Iddrisu’s stead, Edmund Addo looks to be the likely option to partner Thomas Partey, while Joseph Paintsil is also likely to return to the starting line-up.
Here’s how the Black Stars could line up against Comoros:
Joojo Wollacot
Andy Yiadom
Baba Rahman
Alexander Djiku
Daniel Amartey
Thomas Partey
Edmund Addo
Joseph Paintsil
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
