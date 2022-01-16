AFCON 2021: Kudus Mohammed unlikely to join the Black Stars in Cameroun

Though the management of the Black Stars expected him to join the team last week, he wasn’t released by Ajax.

Ajax coach Eric Ten Hag has dropped him from Sunday's Eredivisie game against Utrecht which further complicates his involvement in the AFCON.

Ten Hag explained that Kudus was not suitable, adding that it would be strange if Kudus joins Black Stars in Cameroon.

Pulse Ghana

“[Not including him in the Ajax squad against Utrecht] already proves what I’ve said all along. He is not [match] fit and it would be strange if he would join the [AFCON],” the Dutch trainer said.

Kudus picked up the injury while playing for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa last November.