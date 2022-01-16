Despite being named in the final 28-man squad for Ghana, the playmaker is still in Holland recuperating from a rib injury.
AFCON 2021: Kudus Mohammed unlikely to join the Black Stars in Cameroun
The Black Stars of Ghana’s desire to have talented Ajax Amsterdam’s midfielder Kudus Mohammed join them at the on-going African Cup of Nations in Cameroun hits another snag.
Though the management of the Black Stars expected him to join the team last week, he wasn’t released by Ajax.
Ajax coach Eric Ten Hag has dropped him from Sunday's Eredivisie game against Utrecht which further complicates his involvement in the AFCON.
Ten Hag explained that Kudus was not suitable, adding that it would be strange if Kudus joins Black Stars in Cameroon.
“[Not including him in the Ajax squad against Utrecht] already proves what I’ve said all along. He is not [match] fit and it would be strange if he would join the [AFCON],” the Dutch trainer said.
Kudus picked up the injury while playing for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa last November.
He has since not played a competitive game for his club and country.
