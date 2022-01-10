AFCON 2021: Mahama, Bawumia wish Black Stars well ahead of Morocco clash

The Black Stars will begin their campaign with a tough game against Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.

Milovan Rajevac’s side will then play against Gabon and Comoros as they aim to qualify out of Group C.

Having failed to win any major silverware in the last four decades, Mahama urged the team to do its best to end the long trophy drought.

“Wishing our Black Stars the very best of luck in their opening game against Morocco and in subsequent matches,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Football unites people, and we are all happy to rally behind the Black Stars to play well and annex our 5th African Cup Trophy after many years. Go Black Stars! Go!”

Dr. Bawumia also wrote: “My best wishes to the Black Stars, as they begin their campaign in the 33rd edition of the AFCON against Morocco today.

“The nation is behind you to end our 40-year wait for the AFCON trophy. Go Black Stars, go Ghana.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also tasked the team to win the AFCON after narrowly missing out on the trophy in recent years.

In a video address, he said: “Like with every edition of AFCON the Ghanaian people expect nothing short of ultimate glory from the stars.

“The pressure to succeed is understandably high because of our status of four-time winners, and also because it has been 40 long years since we last lifted the trophy.”