The Black Stars are aiming for their first win at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday.
AFCON 2021: No COVID-19 cases in Ghana camp ahead of Gabon clash – Rajevac
Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that his side has no COVID-19 cases ahead of their game against Gabon on Friday.
Rajevac’s side didn’t come to the party against the Atlas Lions and were largely outplayed in that encounter.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Gabon clash, the Serbian said Ghana has not recorded any COVID-19 cases thus far.
“No Covid-19 situation in camp. All players are fit,” Rajevac said, as quoted by Angel FM journalist, Saddick Adams.
The Black Stars boss further gave an update on captain Andre Ayew, who suffered a head injury against Morocco.
The 31-year-old was excused from training on Wednesday, but Rajevac insists he is now okay and available for selection.
“Andre Ayew is in stitches but he is fit and okay. Will he be selected for tomorrow? As for selection, I don't talk about it,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Rajevac also expressed his view on the controversial refereeing that marred the game between Mali and Tunisia.
Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe came under the spotlight after ending the Group F clash before 90 minutes.
The match official made a series of contentious decisions as Mali recorded a 1-0 win over the North African side on Wednesday afternoon.
Rajevac said he was hopeful that such controversial refereeing will not be repeated in the upcoming AFCON matches.
“I hope the next round of matches will be less controversial. In our game vs Morocco at the end of first half per our judgement, we had a penalty but VAR rejected. I'm not a fan of criticising referees,” the Ghana coach added.
