Sierra Leone coach receives death threats over AFCON squad selection

The 51-year-old described the development as sad, adding that no manager deserved to have his life threatened over football.

"I think it's very, very sad that it has to come to this. Whatever walk of life you are in, nobody deserves that,” the English coach told BBC Sport.

"I don't think it should get to that point where my life is being threatened because people feel players should be in [the squad] - and if they are not, this is what they are going to do."

Sierra Leone are one of the lowest-ranked teams at the AFCON and are paired on Group F alongside Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

The Leone Stars, however, have some decent players in their squad, including one-time England defender Steven Caulker and former Middlesbrough striker Kei Kamara.

Keister is calling for action to be taken against those who threatened his life over his squad selection for the AFCON.

"We have come a long way [so] there's no reason for [the death threats]. I've got family, I look after these boys and I have a job to do.

“It gets me angry and for me, where I have come from and my background, I feel there is something I need to do about it. Regardless of the job, I need to do something about it,” the Sierra Leone boss added.