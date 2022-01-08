RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2021: We’ve learned our lessons after Algeria thrashing– Jonathan Mensah

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has admitted that the team’s performance in the friendly against Algeria was disappointing.

AFCON 2021: We’ve learned our lessons after Algeria humiliation – Jonathan Mensah
AFCON 2021: We’ve learned our lessons after Algeria humiliation – Jonathan Mensah

The centre-back, however, believes the Black Stars have learned their lessons and will improve before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) begins.

Recommended articles

Milovan Rajevac’s side was battered 3-0 by the reigning AFCON champions Algeria during a pre-tournament friendly last week.

Ghana was largely outplayed, with goals from Adam Ounas, Islam Slimani sandwiched between an own goal from Mensah doing the damage.

Speaking ahead of the Black Stars’ opening AFCON game against Morocco on Monday, the defender said the team has learned its lessons from the defeat against Algeria.

“We played against a good side and it was a good test for us. Individually, it was good for me because I didn’t do well so I know where I should do well next time,” he told TV3.

“The team looks good. Even though we lost the game, it was a good lesson for us. Playing against the defending champions and they will always give you a good test.

“So, we know what to do and, of course, the competition starts for us on the 10th of this month and we’re going to do our best to win the first game.”

Jonathan Mensah
Jonathan Mensah Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars are chasing their first AFCON trophy in 40 years, having last won the tournament in 1982.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson