AFCON 2021: We’ve learned our lessons after Algeria thrashing– Jonathan Mensah

Milovan Rajevac’s side was battered 3-0 by the reigning AFCON champions Algeria during a pre-tournament friendly last week.

Ghana was largely outplayed, with goals from Adam Ounas, Islam Slimani sandwiched between an own goal from Mensah doing the damage.

Speaking ahead of the Black Stars’ opening AFCON game against Morocco on Monday, the defender said the team has learned its lessons from the defeat against Algeria.

“We played against a good side and it was a good test for us. Individually, it was good for me because I didn’t do well so I know where I should do well next time,” he told TV3.

“The team looks good. Even though we lost the game, it was a good lesson for us. Playing against the defending champions and they will always give you a good test.

“So, we know what to do and, of course, the competition starts for us on the 10th of this month and we’re going to do our best to win the first game.”

