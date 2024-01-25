ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2023: Check out the confirmed round of 16 fixtures

Evans Annang

The group stages of the 2023 African Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Cote D’Ivoire concluded yesterday, January 25.

Why 2023 AFCON winner could come from Group F
Why 2023 AFCON winner could come from Group F

Though the Black Stars of Ghana shockingly exited the tournament in the group stages, some of the big names in football on the African continent are still in the tournament as it heads into the next round.

Recommended articles

With the round of 16 set to start from Saturday, January 27; there will be some key matchups as host nation Cote D’Ivoire faces defending champions Senegal and Cameroun will take archrivals Nigeria.

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return
AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return Pulse Nigeria

Below is the full fixture list for the round of 16:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria v Cameroon

The game is on Saturday, January 27 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan

Cape Verde v Mauritania

The game is on Monday, January 29 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

ADVERTISEMENT

The game is at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday, January 28.

Angola v Namibia

The game is scheduled to take place at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on January 27.

Mali v Burkina Faso

The game is on January 29 at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt vs D.R Congo

The game will be played on January 28 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

Senegal vs Côte d'lvoire

The game will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on January, 29.

Morocco vs South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The game is on January 30 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars

Calculation: What will it take for Black Stars to qualify for 2023 AFCON knockout phase?

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination