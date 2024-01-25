AFCON 2023: Check out the confirmed round of 16 fixtures

With the round of 16 set to start from Saturday, January 27; there will be some key matchups as host nation Cote D’Ivoire faces defending champions Senegal and Cameroun will take archrivals Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

Below is the full fixture list for the round of 16:

Nigeria v Cameroon

The game is on Saturday, January 27 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan

Cape Verde v Mauritania

The game is on Monday, January 29 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

The game is at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday, January 28.

Angola v Namibia

The game is scheduled to take place at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on January 27.

Mali v Burkina Faso

The game is on January 29 at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Egypt vs D.R Congo

The game will be played on January 28 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

Senegal vs Côte d'lvoire

The game will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on January, 29.

Morocco vs South Africa

