Though the Black Stars of Ghana shockingly exited the tournament in the group stages, some of the big names in football on the African continent are still in the tournament as it heads into the next round.
AFCON 2023: Check out the confirmed round of 16 fixtures
The group stages of the 2023 African Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Cote D’Ivoire concluded yesterday, January 25.
With the round of 16 set to start from Saturday, January 27; there will be some key matchups as host nation Cote D’Ivoire faces defending champions Senegal and Cameroun will take archrivals Nigeria.
Below is the full fixture list for the round of 16:
Nigeria v Cameroon
The game is on Saturday, January 27 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan
Cape Verde v Mauritania
The game is on Monday, January 29 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea
The game is at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday, January 28.
Angola v Namibia
The game is scheduled to take place at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on January 27.
Mali v Burkina Faso
The game is on January 29 at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.
Egypt vs D.R Congo
The game will be played on January 28 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.
Senegal vs Côte d'lvoire
The game will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on January, 29.
Morocco vs South Africa
The game is on January 30 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.
