AFCON 2023: Victor Osimhen an injury doubt for semi-final clash against South Africa

Nicolas Horni

Due to an injury, Victor Osimhen did not travel with Nigeria to Bouaké on Monday, where the Super Eagles will face South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 AFCON on Wednesday evening.

Osimhen, meanwhile, remained under the care of a medical team in Abidjan, the national team said in a short statement.

If the Napoli striker feels better on Tuesday morning, however, he will rejoin the rest of the team before 5pm. This was announced by the Nigerian Football Federation on its Twitter page on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles traveled by plane from Abidjan to Ivory Coast's second largest city on Monday evening to prepare for their semi-final match against South Africa.

Osimhen has scored 8 goals and provided three assists in 18 games for Napoli this season.
In the match against the Bafana Bafana, Nigeria will be in desperate need of their superstar. Although Nigeria are heavy favorites, the game is unlikely to be easy, and they will rely on Osimhen's goals.

Osimhen is currently the most expensive player at the AFCON and the superstar of the Nigerian team. He has delivered solid performances at the AFCON so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 25-year-old particularly demonstrated his strengths in the two knockout matches against Cameroon and Angola with excellent performances.

It remains to be seen whether he's be fit for the game against South Africa on Wednesday.

