AFCON 2023Q: Watch Kudus’ superb goal as Black Stars draw against Central African Republic

The Black Stars took the lead in the 17th minute from a beautiful Mohammed Kudus goal.

In what was a fantastic build-up, Afena-Gyan laid the ball to Osman Bukari who flicked the ball to Kudus to pick his spot and curl the ball beyond the reach of the CAR goalkeeper.

The goal is Kudus second goal in two games for Ghana. He was also one of the three scorers on Wednesday against Madagascar.

Central African Republic cancelled Ghana’s lead before the end of the first half through a Karl Namnganda goal.

The Black Stars will return to the AFCON qualifiers in September when they play Angola in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be playing in a 4-team tournament - the Kirin Cup in Japan.