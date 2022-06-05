RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2023Q: Watch Kudus’ superb goal as Black Stars draw against Central African Republic

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Black Stars of Ghana played out a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in their second game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Black Stars celebrating their goal.
Black Stars celebrating their goal.

Coach Otto Addo make seven different changes in his squad that played against Madagascar on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars took the lead in the 17th minute from a beautiful Mohammed Kudus goal.

In what was a fantastic build-up, Afena-Gyan laid the ball to Osman Bukari who flicked the ball to Kudus to pick his spot and curl the ball beyond the reach of the CAR goalkeeper.

The goal is Kudus second goal in two games for Ghana. He was also one of the three scorers on Wednesday against Madagascar.

Central African Republic cancelled Ghana’s lead before the end of the first half through a Karl Namnganda goal.

The Black Stars will return to the AFCON qualifiers in September when they play Angola in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be playing in a 4-team tournament - the Kirin Cup in Japan.

The Black Stars will first play the host on June 10, 2022.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

More from category

  • Black Stars celebrating their goal.

    AFCON 2023Q: Watch Kudus’ superb goal as Black Stars draw against Central African Republic

  • Raoul Savoy

    We beat Nigeria in Lagos so we can definitely beat Ghana – CAR Coach

  • Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

    Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Trending

UCL FINAL

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool's most disappointing players

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

Photos: Nigeria striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony

Photos: Nigerian striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony