AFCON Qualifier: Here’s Ghana’s starting line-up to face South Africa

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named a strong line-up to face South Africa this afternoon.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars will face Bafana Bafana in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

Akonnor has handed debuts to Kwame Poku and Ismail Ganiyu, while Mubarak Wakaso, Kudus Mohammed and Baba Rahman also start.

Group C is currently wide open following Sudan’s 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.

As it stands, Ghana, South Africa and Sudan all have nine points, although the latter has played a game more.

See the Black Stars’ starting XI against South Africa below:

16. Razak Abalora

2. Benson Annan

17. Baba Abdul Rahman

4. Nicholas Opoku

28. Ismail Ganiyu

6. Afriyie Acquah

16. Kwame Opoku

11. Mubarak Wakaso

13. Caleb Ekuban

20. Mohammed Kudus

25. Emmanuel Gyasi

