The Black Stars will face Bafana Bafana in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the FNB Stadium.
AFCON Qualifier: Here’s Ghana’s starting line-up to face South Africa
Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named a strong line-up to face South Africa this afternoon.
Akonnor has handed debuts to Kwame Poku and Ismail Ganiyu, while Mubarak Wakaso, Kudus Mohammed and Baba Rahman also start.
Group C is currently wide open following Sudan’s 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.
As it stands, Ghana, South Africa and Sudan all have nine points, although the latter has played a game more.
See the Black Stars’ starting XI against South Africa below:
16. Razak Abalora
2. Benson Annan
17. Baba Abdul Rahman
4. Nicholas Opoku
28. Ismail Ganiyu
6. Afriyie Acquah
16. Kwame Opoku
11. Mubarak Wakaso
13. Caleb Ekuban
20. Mohammed Kudus
25. Emmanuel Gyasi
