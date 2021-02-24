Akonnor handed call-ups to 30 local players last week to start preparations for the country’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe next month.

Among those dropped are Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan and Division One League hotshots Welbeck Takyi, Etti Evans and Andy Kumi Fancis.

Meanwhile, Chinese-based Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng have been invited to join the 22 players in camp.

Here is a list of the 24 players expected to report for camping on Thursday:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (Ashantigold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)

Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (Ashantigold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)

Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)