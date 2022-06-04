AFCON Qualifiers: Here are the 25 Black Stars players that will face Central African Republic

Despite calling 33 players for the Nations Cup qualifiers, Black Stars coach Otto Addo pruned down the team to 25 before their departure to Angola.

The Black Stars were ruthless in their season opener, defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.

Otto picked three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers.

The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5.

Local players Augustine Okrah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh did not make the cut for the match.

Below is the team that will seek to win two out of the two games played so far in the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah

Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso