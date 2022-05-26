RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afena-Gyan becomes first Ghanaian footballer to win Europa Conference League

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan chalked up a number of firsts following AS Roma’s triumph in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in Wednesday’s final to lift the maiden edition of the competition at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.

Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph means he has become the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League.

The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

The highly-rated striker has made a massive impact in the Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

He was also recently named the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.

His impressive performances at club level earned him a call-up for Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, where he started both games as the Black Stars booked their place in Qatar.

The 19-year-old’s rise has been the typical underdog story, as he was playing amateur football a year ago in Ghana.

However, he has settled in well since joining Roma in early 2021 and has since blossomed in the Italian capital.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

