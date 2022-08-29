‘Mourinho changed my life’ – Afena-Gyan bids emotional farewell to AS Roma

Afena-Gyan won the trust of Jose Mourinho during his time in Rome, with the Portuguese giving him his senior debut in October 2021 against Cagliari.

The striker went on to make a massive impact in Serie A after netting a double as Roma beat Genoa 2-0 a month later.

He also became a part of the first team and made 20 appearances in all competitions, while helping Roma to win the Europa Conference League.

In his farewell message to the Giallorossi faithful, Afena-Gyan thanked the technical team and staff for their support.

He also reserved special praise for Mourinho for believing in him, adding that the Portuguese manager changed his life.

Pulse Ghana

"I'm grateful to AS Roma, the technical team, and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last one and half years,” the young forward wrote in a statement.

“My uttermost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you has totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me.

"To my former teammates and the Roma fans, I cherished the wonderful moments we shared together. Thank you Mr. Alberto De Rossi for the role you played in my growth. It was a huge honour to put on the Roma shirt.”