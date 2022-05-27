RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'It wasn't serious' – Afena-Gyan breaks silence on Mancini punching him

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan has reacted to the viral video that captured teammate Gianluca Mancini punching him during AS Roma’s Europa Conference League celebrations.

While celebrating the club’s first European success, Afena-Gyan appeared to have moved to the Italian to request to take a photo with the trophy.

However, the footage on television showed Mancini shrugging off the young striker before swinging his hand at him.

The incident infuriated several football fans, most of whom took to social media to criticise Mancini over his actions.

Reacting to the incident, though, Afena-Gyan played down the incident involving Mancini, insisting it wasn’t anything serious.

“It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal, nothing serious,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in Wednesday’s final to lift the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.

Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph means he has become the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League.

The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

Roma will be competing in Europa League next season after lifting the Europa Conference League.

Emmanuel Ayamga

