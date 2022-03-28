Afena-Gyan is a proper striker like Asamoah Gyan – Prince Tagoe

The AS Roma starlet was handed a starting spot by Otto Addo and he lasted for 80 minutes before being replaced by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Afena-Gyan was, however, a lively presence throughout his time on the pitch and caused the Nigerian defence all sorts of problems with his pressing.

Tagoe believes the 19-year-old is the kind of striker the Black Stars have lacked since his namesake Asamoah Gyan faded off the scene.

“Afena-Gyan has shown that he is a proper striker, we didn’t take a striker to the last AFCON and it was a problem.

“But Afena-Gyan is a proper striker just like myself and Asamoah Gyan,” he told Connect FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

The highly-rated teenager has made a massive impact in the Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

His second goal came courtesy of his individual brilliance as he pounced on a loose ball before unleashing a curling effort from 35 yards that left the net bulging.

The goal was announced as the fans’ goal of the year at the Socios End of Year awards in December 2021.

Afena-Gyan was also recently named as the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.