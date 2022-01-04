Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

On Monday, Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac named his final squad for the tournament after pruning down his initial 30-man provisional squad.

AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan and Clermont Foot midfielder Salis Abdul Samed have both been dropped.

Meanwhile, Kudus, who is currently recovering from an injury and is on a training camp with Ajax, has been surprisingly named in the squad.

There are also five players from the Ghana Premier League, namely; Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Abdul Fatawu Isshaku, Philemon Baffour, Richard Attah and David Abagna.

The rest are the usual suspects, with Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso all included.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s squad will, however, be featuring several debutants in the AFCON, with all three goalkeepers set to play in their first tournament.

Abdul Fatawu Isshaku, Kalamdeen Sulemana, Joseph Paintsil and Maxwell Abbey Quaye will also be playing in their debut tournament.

The Black Stars are currently camping in Doha, Qatar and will open their AFCON campaign against Morocco on January 10.