Afena-Gyan presents jersey to his SHS teacher after Roma’s game against Leicester

An early goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini was cancelled out by a second half own goal by Gianluca Mancini as both teams shared the spoils.

Afena-Gyan played the last five minutes after replacing Pellegrini and he made a kind gesture towards his former teacher after the game.

The young forward was taught by Enock Adomako when he was a student of Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS).

Having reunited with the teacher in the UK after Thursday’s game, Afena-Gyan gifted Mr. Adomako a signed jersey.

Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate score.