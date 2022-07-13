Watch: Afena-Gyan scores as AS Roma beat Sunderland in pre-season friendly

Afena-Gyan applied a smart finish in the 75th minute to put Jose Mourinho’s side in front, before Nicolo Zaniolo added a second with 10 minutes left as Roma run out as winners.

This is the first pre-season game Afena-Gyan has featured in, having been granted an extended break after playing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in June.

The Ghanaian also recently signed a long-term contract with Roma after making 25 appearances in all competitions for last season and scoring two goals.

The young striker had his breakthrough last season after being promoted to the senior team by Mourinho and ended the campaign as a UEFA Conference League winner.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Afena-Gyan before the summer transfer window closes.

Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is said to be a huge fan of the teenager and is ready to splash between €10 million and €12 million to bring the player to South London.