RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afena-Gyan shouldn’t have rejected Black Stars call up – C.K Akonnor

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kobina Akonnor has lamented on the decision by teenage prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan to skip participating in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

Afena-Gyan’s goal against Genoa voted as AS Roma fans’ goal of the year
According to the former Black Stars skipper, though he agrees that the teenage Roma striker needs experience; he shouldn’t have rejected the call up.

C.K. Akonnor said as a player, nothing is more fulfilling than representing your country at the senior level.

“It depends on what the boy has in mind and what he wants to achieve. But in all fairness, if you get the chance to play for the national team, you need to take it in good faith”, he told Happy Sports.

Akonnor added that despite rejecting Black Stars call-ups, he believes Afena-Gyan will not ditch Ghana for Italy.

CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars boss to get $275,000 payout after being sacked
“I don’t think he is looking forward to playing for Italy” the coach said.

When asked about whether or not Ghana can lift the AFCON trophy in Cameroon, Akonnor said: “I will be supporting Ghana. None of us can tell where the team will reach”.

The 18-year-old has so far rejected two call-ups to represent Ghana on the international level.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

