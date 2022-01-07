Afena-Gyan shouldn’t have rejected Black Stars call up – C.K Akonnor

C.K. Akonnor said as a player, nothing is more fulfilling than representing your country at the senior level.

“It depends on what the boy has in mind and what he wants to achieve. But in all fairness, if you get the chance to play for the national team, you need to take it in good faith”, he told Happy Sports.

Akonnor added that despite rejecting Black Stars call-ups, he believes Afena-Gyan will not ditch Ghana for Italy.

“I don’t think he is looking forward to playing for Italy” the coach said.

When asked about whether or not Ghana can lift the AFCON trophy in Cameroon, Akonnor said: “I will be supporting Ghana. None of us can tell where the team will reach”.