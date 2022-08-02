RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

A photo of Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan sitting with a ‘white’ lady has been trending on social media.

Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady
Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

The said photo, which first went viral in November 2021 and shows the footballer sitting and watching football with a lady, has resurfaced.

Recommended articles

Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.

He was able to win manager Jose Mourinho’s trust, becoming a member of the first team following his debut.

Watch: Afena-Gyan scores as AS Roma beat Sunderland in pre-season friendly
Watch: Afena-Gyan scores as AS Roma beat Sunderland in pre-season friendly Pulse Ghana

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.

Felix Afena-Gyan signs new Roma contract
Felix Afena-Gyan signs new Roma contract Pulse Ghana

The teenage striker also became the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League when Roma lifted the trophy last season.

The Ghanaian is expected to be afforded game time in the upcoming season after recently putting pen to paper on a long-term deal.

More from category

  • Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

    Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

  • Pacific Press Agency

    2022/23 Season Preview: Real Madrid

  • Colorsport

    2022/23 Season Preview: Arsenal

Trending

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Yaya Toure
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga