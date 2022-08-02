Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.

He was able to win manager Jose Mourinho’s trust, becoming a member of the first team following his debut.

Pulse Ghana

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.

Pulse Ghana

The teenage striker also became the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League when Roma lifted the trophy last season.