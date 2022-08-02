Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

The said photo, which first went viral in November 2021 and shows the footballer sitting and watching football with a lady, has resurfaced.
A photo of Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan sitting with a ‘white’ lady has been trending on social media.
Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.
He was able to win manager Jose Mourinho’s trust, becoming a member of the first team following his debut.
The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.
He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.
Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.
The teenage striker also became the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League when Roma lifted the trophy last season.
The Ghanaian is expected to be afforded game time in the upcoming season after recently putting pen to paper on a long-term deal.
